MLA Rajaiah takes over as Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman

October 10, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Station Ghanpur constituency in Jangaon district Thatikonda Rajaiah assumed office as the chairman of the Telangana State Rythu Bandhu Samithi (RBS) here on Monday.

Speaking after taking charge at the RBS office in Public Gardens, Mr. Rajaiah said the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government had given top priority to the agriculture sector and introduced unique initiatives such as Rythu Bandhu under which investment support of ₹5,000 per acre for two seasosn every year was being given to every landholding farmer since 2018 Kharif and Rythu Bima for providing life insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to every landholding farmer up to 59 years of age.

The two schemes had won accolades within the country and inspired several other State governments to introduce schemes on similar lines, he said adding that he Centre too had introduced PM Kisan Samman Yojana based on it and the two schemes were also termed as positive intervention by the UN-Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Stating that RBS was the brainchild of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao and had 1,60,995 members, he said he would strive hard to strengthen the body further with the cooperation of the Chief Minister and take it closer to the farming community.

Mr. Rajaiah was appointed chairman of the RBS on October 5 by replacing MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy curtailing his term to placate him after denial of ticket to contest the coming Assembly election as the party leadership preferred Kadiyam Srihari, another MLC of BRS, for Station Ghanpur ticket this time.

On the other hand, Mr.Rajeshwar Reddy’s candidature for Jangaon Assembly seat has been finalised by the BRS leadership replacing the sitting MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, who in turn has been made as chairman of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to assuage his feelings. Mr.Yadagiri Reddy took over as the new chairman on Sunday, replacing Bajireddy Goverdhan.

Special Commissioner of Agriculture Hanmanth K. Zendge, Horticulture Commissioner M. Hanumanth Rao and Additional Commissioner of Agriculture K. Vijay Kumar were present on the occasion.