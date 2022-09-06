MLA Raja Singh’s wife moves HC
MLA Raja Singh’s wife T. Usha Bhai has knocked the doors of Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to release him from the prison.
The writ petition filed by the wife of the legislator, who had been lodged in prison after being arrested under the Special Act on August 25, is likely to come up for hearing in a day or two. The petitioner, citing different grounds for Mr. Singh’s release, stated that the authorities referred to three recent cases registered against him for his arrest under the PD Act.
However, the charges in all the three cases against him are the same, she said in the petition. She stated that her husband was not given adequate opportunity to represent his case before the advisory committee challenging his detention.
