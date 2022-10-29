MLA ‘poaching case’ trio produced before ACB judge

ADVERTISEMENT

The three persons accused in the attempt to poach TRS MLAs were produced before the Anti Corruption Bureau Special Court Judge who sent them to 14-day judicial remand.

Amid a phalanx of policemen, and under intense media glare, the trio — Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Simhayajulu and Nanda Kumar — were taken to the residence of the judge and produced before him.

Earlier in the day, the accused were moved in police vehicles from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate to the Moinabad Police Station, and reportedly after the due procedure, they were produced before the judge. As was reported, the special court judge had rejected their remand. However, after the Cyberabad police moved the HC, Justice Chillakur Sumalatha set aside the order.

The alleged TRS MLA poaching case created a tizzy after two call recordings surfaced and went viral on social media and WhatsApp. The recordings, which purportedly discussed inducements, were allegedly between one of the accused and a legislator.