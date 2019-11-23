MLA organises job mela in Telangana’s coal belt

Ramagundam legislator Korukanti Chander organised a job mela for the benefit of local youth to secure employment in the private sector in Godavarikhani industrial town on Saturday.

The job mela was organised under the auspices of Vijayamma Foundation, set up in the name of his wife. Speaking on the occasion, the legislator said that around 50 companies have participated in the mela and provided employment to around 2,500 youth with a minimum salary of ₹ 12,000 per month.

He said that he would strive to open a call centre for the benefit of womenfolk of the region to secure employment in the coal belt region. Collector A. Sridevasena called upon the youth to tap the employment opportunities in the private sector also. Peddapalli DCP P. Ravinder and others were also present.