MLA leads blood donation

In an effort to ensure adequate blood stocks in the government blood banks during the present lockdown period, Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and several dozens of volunteers donated blood in Sattupalli town on Saturday.
Around 827 units of blood were collected from the donors at the camp.
The camp evoked overwhelming response from volunteers from various walks of life, who turned up in large numbers to donate blood. Over 800 persons, including Mr Veeraiah, donated blood during the day-long camp, sources said.
Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Collector R V Karnan and others were present.
Mr Rao lauded the timely gesture of Mr Veeraiah in organising the blood donation camp to support the cause of those in need of regular blood transfusion mainly children suffering from thalassemia in these difficult times.
