MLA extends money to bereaved ryot family

13 December 2021 20:32 IST

Farmer suffered heart attack while loading paddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy met the family of Ramulu, a farmer who recently died of cardiac arrest that he suffered while packing the paddy in gunny bags at Baddipadaga village in Nanganoor mandal of Siddipet district. The MLA extended a financial assistance of ₹ 2 lakh to the family.

“Both the Centre and State are behaving irresponsibly in the case of farmers. Ramulu had worked for several months and cultivated paddy. He was unable to sell it and the State government had failed to provide even gunny bags on time to farmers. It was never like this in the past,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy while speaking to reporters after meeting the family.

“The death of Ramulu took place in the constituency being represented by Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao. Why has he not responded?” asked the Congress MLA. He has demanded that the government pay a compensation of ₹ 25 lakh to the family of Ramulu. He has also appealed the farmers not to end their life.

Earlier in the day, the TPCC working president admitted a number of new members into the party in Nanganoor mandal.