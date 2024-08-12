MLA Danam Nagender booked for aiding and abetting demolition of GHMC wall in Jubilee Hills

The Jubilee Hills police booked a case against Congress MLA from Khairatabad Danam Nagender for allegedly trespassing and aiding a group to demolish a compound wall in Nandagiri Hills.

As per the complaint copy, filed by Enforcement In-charge V. Papaiah, at around 10.30 a.m., residents from the nearby Guru Brahma Nagar area illegally trespassed and demolished the wall. “They have done this in the presence of MLA Danam Nagender, who witnessed and provoked them. The wall was on government land managed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The damage is estimated to be around ₹10 lakh,” said officer in his complaint.

The Jubilee Hills police have booked a case and started a probe to ascertain the charges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.