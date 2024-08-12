ADVERTISEMENT

MLA Danam Nagender booked for aiding and abetting demolition of GHMC wall in Jubilee Hills

Published - August 12, 2024 10:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Jubilee Hills police booked a case against Congress MLA from Khairatabad Danam Nagender for allegedly trespassing and aiding a group to demolish a compound wall in Nandagiri Hills.

As per the complaint copy, filed by Enforcement In-charge V. Papaiah, at around 10.30 a.m., residents from the nearby Guru Brahma Nagar area illegally trespassed and demolished the wall. “They have done this in the presence of MLA Danam Nagender, who witnessed and provoked them. The wall was on government land managed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The damage is estimated to be around ₹10 lakh,” said officer in his complaint.

The Jubilee Hills police have booked a case and started a probe to ascertain the charges.

