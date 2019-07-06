MLA Colony residents want hospitals relocated

Residents of MLA Colony in Banjara Hills staged a protest on Saturday morning demanding that three private hospitals located in the colony be relocated. The residents have been alleging that government orders, and civic and safety norms are being violated by one of the private hospitals.

A member of MLA Colony Residents Welfare Forum, Ridhima V said that they were assured of a meeting with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner. “We will intensify our protest if the GHMC Commissioner does not meet us,” Ridhima said.

The forum’s members stated that as per government order number 86 issued on March 3. 2006, hospitals should have minimum parking space.

“But, unfortunately, the 400-bedded hospitals hardly has parking space for 30 cars, due to which all the vehicles including the staff vehicles are being parked in our colony choking the already narrow bylanes, causing traffic chaos and accidents to the colony residents,” they stated.

However, CEO of one of the hospitals stated that they took four parking spaces, located away from the colony, on lease where cars and bikes of their staff, patients and their attendants are parked. The CEO stated that they have a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) where waste from washrooms in the hospital is treated before releasing into sewage lines.

The Forum members also stated that the road leading towards MLA Colony is only 50-foot wide as per the original layout plan and that it should be a minimum of 18 metres or 60-foot wide as per GO No 766 issued by Municipal Administration and Urban Development department. They pointed out that the permission for the hospital building is invalid.

“The three private hospitals have to be relocated as government orders are not followed and causing inconvenience to us since it is residential layout,” Ridhima said.