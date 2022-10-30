MLA bribe case: BJP already proved its innocence, says Bandi

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao over the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs and claimed that his party had already proved its innocence by taking a vow at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

“We delivered a clear message to people about our honesty. It is the guilty who did not come to the temple and accept our challenge. Both KCR and KTR cannot talk what they like and not expect counter reaction. Why are the MLAs still confined at Pragathi Bhavan?” he questioned.

9 public meetings

At a press conference held at Marriguda in Munugode on Sunday, where national general secretary Tarun Chugh was also present, he reiterated that the party will be holding nine public meetings, where unnamed national and local leaders will be addressing people. “We will interact with the people and also request for their votes,” he said. Mr. Sanjay Kumar also accused 16 MLAs and Ministers of taking drugs, and “they will be made to undergo tests” once his party comes to power in the next elections.

“KCR’s fake and filmy dramas enacted recently will not work as the main protagonist is a tainted character with a drug case against him. We are sure to win the electoral fight with a decisive majority for K. Rajgopal Reddy,” claimed Mr. Tarun Chugh.

‘Trailer to bid goodbye to KCR’

“All the money being poured into the bypoll by the TRS will not help as people have decided to take revenge on the ruling party. This is a trailer to bid goodbye to KCR,” he said and asked why the TRS bigwigs have been avoiding campaigns with their candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy that spoke much about the latter.

TRS has ‘poaching’ history

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP and president of national OBC Morcha K. Laxman said that the TRS has a “dubious history of poaching of MLAs” from other parties and pointed out that a dozen MLAs from the Congress were lured into the ruling party despite it enjoying a majority in the Legislative Assembly.

“The political drama behind the poaching of TRS MLAs has turned out to be a damp squib with no one ready to believe the ruling party. They are scared of losing the bypoll, and hence resorting to these kind of theatrics. Our party has never been interested in luring MLAs from other parties,” he said.