MLA asks Sanjay to check his language against KCR

BJP leader urged to get IT exemption for SCCL employees

Ridiculing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay’s ‘threats’ of CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Government Whip Balka Suman has asked him to find a bigger agency than the CBI.

At a press conference here, he said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government will not be cowed down by such threats and asked Mr. Sanjay to prove BJP’s contribution to the SCCL. He reminded that the Telangana Assembly had passed a resolution in June 2014 seeking Income Tax exemption for Singareni workers but the BJP government at the Centre has not responded so far.

Mr. Sanjay should focus on securing such benefits using his influence at the Centre rather than make wild allegations against the government. He also warned Mr. Sanjay to check his words while criticising Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as the TRS knows how to use a similar tone.

Mr. Suman said the SCCL and the employees benefited only after the TRS formed the government and reminded that 14,000 people were given jobs in SCCL while the employee’s share in the company profits was increased to 28%.