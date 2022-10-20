MLA accused of trying to divert VM Home lands without permission

The Victoria Memorial Home Residential School. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Victoria Memorial Home Residential School’s property in Kothapet is once again in news for wrong reasons.

Attempts by MLA D.Sudheer Reddy to have a training track laid for police job aspirants in the grounds of the school led to a skirmish between the school’s students, and the youth entering the grounds for training on Thursday, resulting in injuries to the former.

According to sources, Mr.Sudheer Reddy has been actively pursuing for the school’s unused grounds abutting the national highway for use by thousands of the police job aspirants from private coaching institutions, in order to prepare for the physical test.

He wrote to the school authorities seeking permission, which was referred to SC Development Minister and chairperson of the Victoria Memorial Home’s trust Koppula Eeshwar. Not hearing anything from the Trust, Mr.Sudheer Reddy went ahead with the works, and reportedly commissioned bulldozers to level the ground.

After the legislator left, a clash developed between the youth training in the grounds, and alumni and students of the school, in which unidentified persons attacked the students and injured them. School authorities informed that a case was registered in the Saroornagar police station.

“The MLA has been consistently trying to divert the VM Home lands for various purposes. It has to be noted that these are trust lands and not government lands. They should be used only for education of orphan children. Mr. Sudheer Reddy has absolutely no right to take decisions at personal level about the property,” said B. Maheshwar, the president of the VM Home Alumni Association.

Mr.Sudheer Reddy, when sought his version, said he has been trying to provide training grounds for about 22,000 police job aspirants from across the State, who are obtaining coaching in institutions of LB Nagar constituency.

“As we cannot accommodate such a huge number in one place, I have sought permission to use the Saroornagar Stadium, apart from the two parcels of ground belonging to VM Home Trust on either side of the national highway. They are responding as if I am trying to encroach upon the lands, which is not true. I will be the first one to oppose if the land is snatched from the orphan children,” Mr.Sudheer Reddy said.

There were attempts from the government in the past to alienate part of the school grounds and buildings to accommodate Rachakonda Police Commissionerate and a hospital, thwarted by a High Court ruling that the government cannot use it for any purposes other than spelled in the trust deed, which is education of orphans.