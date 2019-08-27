MLA accepts green MP’s challenge, plants saplings

Responding to the green challenge thrown at him by Rajya Sabha member J.Santosh Kumar, Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar, along with his supporters, on Monday planted saplings on the shores of Mid Manair Dam (Sri Raja Rajeshwara) reservoir in Kodurupaka village of Boinpalli mandal.

Kodurupaka happens to be the native village of the Rajya Sabha MP where authorities have planned to plant 2,000 saplings and protect them with fencing as part of the State government’s Haritha Haram initiative.

On the occasion, Mr. Ravishankar threw the green challenge at Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Karimnagar legislator Gangula Kamalakar and MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao.

Later, the legislator inspected the dam, which has been receiving steady inflows from Laxmipur pump house with the lifting of Sripada Yellampalli project waters.

For the first time since the construction of MMD, the project has stored more than 11 tmcs of water as against its storage capacity of 25.85 tmcs.