ML Jaisimha Sports Foundation formed

HYDERABAD

02 March 2021 22:21 IST

Free coaching to be provided to 30 deserving young underprivileged cricketers

Jaisimha Cricket Academy has been transformed into ML Jaisimha Sports Foundation on the eve of the 82nd birth anniversary of the great cricketer.

“This Trust has been started to keep Jaisimha’s legacy alive and make his dream of providing free coaching in all sports to talented young sports persons who cannot afford it,” Vidyuth Jaisimha, said on Tuesday.

“Our first initiative is to provide free coaching to 30 deserving young underprivileged cricketers, 15 boys and 15 girls in the under-15 and 19 years age groups. This was Jaisimha’s dream,” Jaisimha’s elder son Vidyuth said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The cricketers will initially be from the State of Telangana and will commence once permission is granted by the Government during this pandemic,” he added.

“We are also delighted to announce that the first M.L.Jaisimha lecture will be held at the Foundation premises in April by none other than Jaisimha’s greatest fan, Sunil Manohar Gavaskar,” Vidyuth revealed

“Some of the other activities of the Trust planned include coaching by experts and assisted by trainers and physiotherapists, online webinars, lectures, debates, panel discussions, workshops on leadership, peak performance, umpiring, sports management and commentating,” he said.

“We also plan to have E-Zine on subscription model, cricket and sports library, digital dissemination of cricketing knowledge, scholarships for talented sportspersons,” Vidyuth said.