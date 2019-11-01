Mixed response to Karimnagar bandh call

One-day bandh call given by the opposition parties, including the BJP, Congress, TDP and Left parties, to express solidarity with the striking RTC employees and condole the death of RTC driver Babu in Karimnagar town on Friday passed off peacefully and evoked mixed response.
All the educational institutions have declared holiday in view of the bandh call given by the opposition parties. The hotels and business establishments remained closed till afternoon. The RTC also operated skeletal services following the bandh. However, the banks and petrol filling stations, among others functioned normally.
The BJP activists led by its district president Basa Satyanarayana and others went around the town to enforce the bandh. However, the police arrested the protestors.
