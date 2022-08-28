Mithali Raj, Nithin to campaign for BJP?

Their meeting with Nadda draws rumours

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 28, 2022 20:03 IST

Ever since Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj and actor Nithin met BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday, rumour mill has been in an overdrive on whether the two celebrities would campaign for the BJP in the coming elections.

Former MLC and senior leader N. Ramachander Rao accompanied Nithin when he met Mr. Nadda. After their meeting, Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman said that both Nithin and Mithali Raj were ready to campaign for the party.

Last week, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to Hyderabad, film star Junior NTR, grandson of Telugu Desam Party founder N.T. Rama Rao, met him.

Though BJP sources said that the meeting was just a courtesy call regarding his movie, it was suspected that his services may also be used by the party when required.

