Mithali Raj and Nitin meet Nadda
BJP president J. P. Nadda met former Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj and film actor Nitin during his visit to the city on Saturday.
Their meetings with Mr. Nadda assumed significance in the background of another film star Jr. NTR calling on Home Minister Amit Shah when the latter was also in the city last week.
