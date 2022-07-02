Telangana: Misuse of power unprecedented under BJP’s rule, says Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha addressing a meeting in Hyderabad as Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao looks on, in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

‘I am not against Modi, but the ideology being pursued by him’

The Opposition’s candidate for the Presidential election, Yashwant Sinha has said that the country is passing through a difficult phase and there is a dire need for arresting the process of ‘collapse of the nation with high-headed attitude and practice of divisive ideology by the ruling section’.

“Irrespective of the outcome of the election, which is taking place under extraordinary circumstances, my fight against the divisive ideology will continue with the support of leaders such as Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The Presidential election is not the fight of identity of two individuals. It is a fight between two ideologies and ethos,” said Sinha, while addressing a meeting organised by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in support of his candidature on Saturday.

Stating that he was overwhelmed with the reception accorded to him, Mr. Sinha said Nobel laureate Amartya Sen had recently expressed fears that India as a nation was ‘collapsing due to the practice of hate and divisive policies and there was need to stop the spread of such cancer’.

Mr. Sinha, who held the portfolios of finance and external Affairs in the A.B. Vajpayee Government, said he had nothing personal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am against the ideology being pursued and the politics being practised by Mr. Modi. I called him over phone after filing my papers for the Presidential election, but was told that he was not available. I was hoping that he would call me back, but it did not happen even after a week. Perhaps, he did not learn such etiquette,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said that the ‘misuse’ of state’s power and enforcement agencies was never in such a scale as it was now. “It is unfortunate that the state’s power is being misused to check the political opponents. I am as sure that the Prime Minister will not answer any questions raised by either Mr. Rao or by me,” said Mr. Sinha.

Stating that country needed leaders such as Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Sinha said Telangana had become a ‘miracle State’ under the able leadership of Mr. Rao who has the vision and commitment for the development and welfare of the people.

TRS cadres taking out a vehicle rally, accompanying Yashwant Sinha from Begumpet airport to Jala Vihar in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Earlier in the day, Mr. Sinha was received at Begumpet airport by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues and TRS leaders at Begumpet airport. The TRS cadres took b=out a bike rally and escorted the convoy of Mr. Sinha to Jal Vihar.