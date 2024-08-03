Misuse of Dalit Bandhu scheme will not be tolerated, says Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday directed the special officers of the Dalit Bandhu scheme to conduct field inspections to verify if the assets sanctioned under the scheme are with the beneficiaries or they had been diverted to others.

He further instructed the officials to find out if the assets were sold or transferred to others - and take appropriate measures to restore the assets to the original beneficiaries within a week.

The Deputy Chief Minister issued the instructions to the officials concerned at a review meeting on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme held in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district on Saturday.

Chintakani mandal in Madhira Assembly constituency was chosen for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in a saturation mode.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme aims to empower Dalits economically and promote entrepreneurship among them.

Addressing the review meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister said that misuse of Dalit Bandhu scheme would not be tolerated. The special officers should visit all villages and identify those who got benefitted under the scheme to maintain a comprehensive data of the beneficiaries, he said.

He said it’s a crime to sell or transfer assets sanctioned under the Dalit Bandhu scheme to others. The officials should inquire into the reasons why sheep and goats perished and track the cows and buffaloes sanctioned to beneficiaries under the scheme.

The officials should ensure that the JCBs and trolleys should be utilized for Irrigation, Panchayat Raj and Roads and Buildings (R&B) works.

The beneficiaries who completed the first phase successfully should be identified and the second phase of funds would be released to them within a week. An industrial park would be sanctioned to enable the beneficiaries set up small scale units, if required, he added.

He made it clear that the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries should not sell or transfer assets to others. It is the sole responsibility of officials concerned to monitor proper use of the assets by the beneficiaries as per the stipulated provisions of the scheme, he said, stressing on the need for effective implementation of the scheme to make it hundred per cent successful.