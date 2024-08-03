GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Misuse of Dalit Bandhu scheme will not be tolerated, says Deputy CM

Updated - August 03, 2024 11:59 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 11:58 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka addressing a review meeting on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka addressing a review meeting on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday directed the special officers of the Dalit Bandhu scheme to conduct field inspections to verify if the assets sanctioned under the scheme are with the beneficiaries or they had been diverted to others.

He further instructed the officials to find out if the assets were sold or transferred to others - and take appropriate measures to restore the assets to the original beneficiaries within a week.

The Deputy Chief Minister issued the instructions to the officials concerned at a review meeting on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme held in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district on Saturday.

Chintakani mandal in Madhira Assembly constituency was chosen for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in a saturation mode.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme aims to empower Dalits economically and promote entrepreneurship among them.

Addressing the review meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister said that misuse of Dalit Bandhu scheme would not be tolerated. The special officers should visit all villages and identify those who got benefitted under the scheme to maintain a comprehensive data of the beneficiaries, he said.

He said it’s a crime to sell or transfer assets sanctioned under the Dalit Bandhu scheme to others. The officials should inquire into the reasons why sheep and goats perished and track the cows and buffaloes sanctioned to beneficiaries under the scheme.

The officials should ensure that the JCBs and trolleys should be utilized for Irrigation, Panchayat Raj and Roads and Buildings (R&B) works.

The beneficiaries who completed the first phase successfully should be identified and the second phase of funds would be released to them within a week. An industrial park would be sanctioned to enable the beneficiaries set up small scale units, if required, he added.

He made it clear that the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries should not sell or transfer assets to others. It is the sole responsibility of officials concerned to monitor proper use of the assets by the beneficiaries as per the stipulated provisions of the scheme, he said, stressing on the need for effective implementation of the scheme to make it hundred per cent successful.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.