Mistake in bubbling of booklet code: Group-I candidates fear rejection

The Hindu Bureau
October 21, 2022 22:07 IST

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has received representations from Group-I candidates who had made some mistake bubbling the numbers partially and urged the Commission to treat the mistake leniently and ensure that their answers sheets were evaluated despite the mistake.

One of the aspirants, Empally Kranthi Ranadev, said that while filling the OMR sheet of his booklet number 463083 he made a mistake by bubbling at a different spot to an extent of 30% before bubbling the correct number. He appealed to the TSPSC Chairman that several candidates made such mistakes and the Commission should look into their issue with lenience.

He said he had done well in the exam but fears that his answer sheet may be rejected due to the mistake in bubbling the booklet number.

