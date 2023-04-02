ADVERTISEMENT

Mission possible, says Harish Rao

April 02, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao during the Atmiya Sammelan at Narayanraopet mandal in Siddipet on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that many impossible dreams were made possible under the leadership of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and as a result, people were witnessing overflowing water even during summer.

“We never thought even in our wildest dreams that water will be sufficient in summer. Paddy production in Telangana is 10 times more than 2014. Because of our CM, we are able to complete Ranganaiksagar,” said Mr. Rao at the Atmiya Sammelan held in Buggrajaswamy temple at Narayanraopet mandal here on Sunday.

“Some people criticised the Kaleshwaram project and termed it a wastage of money, but people are enjoying its fruits. More than 150 farmers from Maharashtra came here to see our irrigation project. This shows that Telangana is a role model State,” he said, adding that Telangana was the only State that has been giving pension to beedi workers.

He also said that nutrition kits would be distributed to people from April 16, and rail connectivity to Siddipet would start soon. “Don’t trust the ‘vicious’ campaign started by the Opposition. BRS is committed to the development and reconstruction of Telangana. We are offering free power to the farm sector. Narayanraopet was made a mandal, a dream since three decades,” he said and appreciated party workers.

“About 80,000 posts will be filled in the next six months,” the Minister said and urged the unemployed youth “to not fall into the trap of the Opposition”.

Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma and MLC Deshapathi Srinivas attended the programme.

