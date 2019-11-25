‘Mission Naari’ launched in Khammam district

The district administration has rolled out a multi-dimensional initiative ‘Mission Naari’ envisaging diagnosis, therapeutic and nutrition awareness building interventions to prevent anaemia among adolescent girls and women of reproductive age in the district.

The initiative aims at effectively tackling anaemia by screening girls and women in the age group of 14-49 years, whose population is estimated to be around 3,75,680 in the district, in a mission mode followed by treatment and nutritional intervention.

The new initiative is expected to complement the objectives of nation-wide campaign ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’, sources said.

Around 1,362 Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers have been trained to conduct haemoglobin (Hb) tests on the targeted population using special kits to assess anaemia and report to the district medical and health authorities for appropriate follow up action, sources added.

The title ‘Mission Naari’ coined by the Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka for the multi-pronged initiative denotes Naa Aarogyam Anaemia Rahitham, said Dr Malathi, Additional DM&HO, Khammam.

The key initiative, conceived by Collector R V Karnan, has been launched in all the 21 mandals across the district on Monday to accomplish the intended objective of preventing anaemia through a slew of holistic interventions, Ms Malathi, who is the programme officer of Mission Naari, said.

All the adolescent girls and women in the age group of 14-49 years, numbering around 3,75,680, will be screened for anaemia by the ASHA workers under the supervision of the ANMs in the next 30 days. A comprehensive profile of the Hb status of the targeted population will be prepared based on the severity of anaemia for proper treatment and follow up health check ups.

The targeted population will be made aware of the causes of anaemia including deficiency of iron, minerals, vitamins B6 and B12 besides non-nutritional factors as part of the awareness building programme, a major component of ‘Mission Naari’, she added.