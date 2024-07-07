Mission LiFE proposes 75 actions to reshape environment protection narrative

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), an entity under the Ministry of Power spearheading the national roll-out of LiFE Mission, has proposed 75 specific actions designed to be non-disruptive to the ongoing economic activities and to promote long-term economic growth beginning with southern States.

BEE secretary Milind Deora said in a statement on Sunday that the impact of the actions could be significant when estimated against a business-as-usual scenario from 2022-23 to 2027-28.

Citing examples, he explained that switching off car and scooter engines at traffic signals and railway crossings could save up to 22.5 billion kWh of energy and using a cloth bag instead of a plastic bag while shopping could save up to 375 million tonnes of solid waste from entering landfills.

Similarly, composting waste food at home could save up to 15 billion tonnes of food from going to landfills, turning off taps when not in use could save up to nine trillion litres of water and discarding non-functioning gadgets in the nearest e-recycling unit could recycle up to 0.75 million tonnes of e-waste, he said.

Underlining that Mission LiFE was aimed at reshaping the environmental narrative by promoting mindful consumption and a circular economy, moving away from the current “use-and-throw” model, Mr. Deora said it seeks to mobilise individuals for climate-positive behaviour and to create an ecosystem that reinforces and enables environment-friendly and self-sustainable behaviour.

In view of the growing water scarcity in major Indian cities and the increasing energy demand, the implementation of Mission LiFE was gaining more significance in southern States. Mission LiFE would empower individuals to become “pro-planet people” and would aim to mobilise one billion individuals globally and make 80% of the country’s villages and urban areas environment-friendly by 2028.

Media Advisor to BEE for southern States A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy asked citizens to participate in the ‘Ek Ped, Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, which calls on people to plant a tree as a tribute to their mothers, as part of the mission.