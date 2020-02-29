Mission clean-up for Collector and Mayor

KARIMNAGAR

29 February 2020 23:48 IST

Armed with spades and garden tools, duo clear weeds and shrubs at Collectorate

As part of the ongoing Pattana Pragathi, which entered the sixth day on Saturday, Collector K. Shashanka participated in the shramadaan programme on the Collectorate premises here on Saturday.

Armed with a spade, the Collector, along with Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi, former Mayor S. Ravinder Singh and other officials, visited the Collectorate complex which also falls in the 51st municipal division in the town and began removing weeds, shrubs and cleaning the premises. They then dumped it in a garbage collection tractor.

On the occasion, Mr. Shashanka divided the Collectorate premises into eight zones and allocated each zone to employees of various departments for taking up cleaning operations every week. He said that the employees working in the Collectorate offices should play a big role in keeping the premises clean. He also instructed the officials to take up plantation in open places and nurture them.

Advertising

Advertising

Zilla Parishad CEO Venkat Madhava Rao, DTO Srinivas and AO Raj Kumar were also present.