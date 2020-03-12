Mission Bhagiratha water safe: Adilabad Collector

District Collector A. Sridevasena, on Wednesday, drank a glass of water from the Mission Bhagiratha supply stream at Madaguda village in Bazarhatnoor mandal to demonstrate that the water was not polluted.

The Collector tried to dispel misgivings of villagers that Mission Bhagiratha water was unclean and not potable.

During her tour of the village early in the day after spending a night under Palle Nidra programme, the Collector was told that the water being supplied under Mission Bhagiratha was not being consumed as it was polluted. She, however, asked villagers to drink it as it was safe.

Interacting with villagers on sanitation and other problems faced by the village, the Collector and project officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Bhavesh Mishra said that youths having a driving licence could work in UBER company in Hyderabad. They also promised to sanction borewells and power under the Giri Vikasam programme to farmers eligible under the scheme.

The officials also visited the local Ashram High School and nursery. They were accompanied by District Rural Development Officer Rajeshwar Rathod and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency member Mallepula Narsaiah.