Mission Bhagiratha pipeline springs a leak

Water spewing out of Mission Bhagiratha pipeline following a technical snag on the outskirts Sircilla on Sunday.

Water spewing out of Mission Bhagiratha pipeline following a technical snag on the outskirts Sircilla on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Byarrangement

Flowing water hits traffic on road to Vemulawada

A Mission Bhagiratha pipeline developed leakages on the Sircilla-Vemulawada road near Ayyappa temple on the outskirts of Sircilla town on Sunday spewing jets of water for about two hours.

Sources said that water was being supplied from the Agraharam treatment plant to Vemulawada temple town. The leakage was the result of a gasket failure at the pressure valve.

Locals rushed to witness water gushing out of it like a fountain for a height of 30 feet following which, the busy Sircilla to Vemulawada road was blocked.

However, authorities stopped the motors pumping water at the treatment plant and rectified the damages and later restored the water supply to Vemulawada.

As a result, water accumulated on the roads and adjoining fields. Police restored the traffic on the busy road.

