Hyderabad

07 April 2021 23:53 IST

Mission Bhagiratha pipeline bursts

Large quantities of food grains were swept away when the nearby pipeline of Mission Bhagiratha burst and resulted in water gushing out with huge force at Rudrur in Nizamabad district on Wednesday. The food grains were dumped by farmers on either side of the Bodhan-Bhanswada highway at Rudrur for drying when the valve of the pipeline broke. The stock was said to be the yield of paddy crop cultivated in fields nearby over 20 acres.

