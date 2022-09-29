Mission Bhagiratha achieves national recognition

The Mission Bhagiratha pump house at Panagal in Nalgonda on February 23, 2019. | Photo Credit: Mission Bhagiratha

Mission Bhagiratha, the prestigious flagship project of the State government, has bagged the top slot among the States providing safe drinking water to every household.

A brainchild of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the project envisages provision of safe drinking water to even the remote tribal hamlets, and Telangana has already achieved the distinction of being the first State in providing safe drinking water to all people across the State.

The State is providing treated drinking water to all households irrespective of their location through Mission Bhagiratha, which turned into a role model for the country to emulate.

A team of Central government officials deputed by the Jal Jeevan Mission inspected the implementation and progress of the project and this was followed by assessment by a national-level independent agency in 320 villages. The teams enquired with the residents about the quality of water and the manner in which it is being supplied, for obtaining first-hand information, and evaluated the responses. It was then established that 100 litres of safe drinking water is being provided to each family across the State and it was concluded that the project is a role model for the entire country.

Mission Bhagiratha accordingly has been selected as number one in the regularity category by the Jal Jeevan Mission. The Central government has invited the State to receive the award at a function being organised in New Delhi on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The State on its part thanked the Centre for recognising its efforts and selecting Telangana for the national award, according to an official release.