Missing youth found dead

A man in his late 20s who left home four days ago with a friend was found dead and buried on the outskirts of Ramachandragudem village in Kattangur police limits of Nalgonda on Saturday.

Police said the family members of victim Bejawada Rajashekar had even filed a missing person’s complaint a day after he did not return home, on Wednesday. They also suspected one Venkanna, his friend since college, of his disappearance.

Meanwhile, sources said, suspect Venkanna approached the police officers in the town to surrender.

The victim’s body was found buried on the village outskirts, and doctors too conducted the post-mortem at the site.

Reports indicated that the victim was hacked to death with a sharp weapon and later buried. Preliminarily, police suspect financial differences between the friends might have led to the murder.