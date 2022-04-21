Missing woman found dead

The body of a 57-year-old woman who went missing on April 18 was found dead near a nala behind a temple at Malkajgiri here on Thursday morning.

Police are clueless about the suspicious death of Uma Devi, a resident of Vishunpuri Extention, and are yet to ascertain the actual reason.

“The body was found in a decomposed state and gold ornaments on her are missing. We have to wait for the autopsy report to know the exact reason for her death,” DCP (Malkajgiri) Rakshitha K. Murthy said.

Around 6.30 p.m. on April 18, she went on a daily walk to the temple and was last seen a kilometre away from the house. Family members made all efforts to trace her but in vain. Later, they approached Malkajgiri police and lodged a complaint. A missing case was registered and Uma Devi’s body was found on Thursday.