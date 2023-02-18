ADVERTISEMENT

Missing teens found exploring Bangalore

February 18, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The schoolchildren wanted to spend long weekend there

The Hindu Bureau

A group of school children, who were reported missing by their families, were traced in Bangalore by the Cyberabad police. They claimed that the teenagers planned and left the city for a joyride and to explore Bangalore. 

Police said that a complaint was received from a parent, stating his 13-year-old daughter, left the house for tuition and did not return. Upon enquiry, two more boys, were also found to be missing. During the course of investigation, it was found that the girl, a Class IV student, planned to spend the long weekend with Shivratri holiday at Bangalore with her friends from the same school who reside in the same locality, Gachibowli Inspector of Police G. Suresh said. 

“As per their plan, they gathered near a shop near their home on February 15, engaged an autorickshaw till Langar House. They then boarded a bus till Yadgir in Karnataka and got into Yeshwantpur Express from there till Bangalore. They reached Bangalore on the afternoon of February 16. In Bangalore, one of the children’s friends, met them at the Railway Station and they went to his room. Meanwhile, the Gachibowli Police staff, along with the complainant, reached Bangalore and traced all three of them. They were brought to Gachibowli Police Station and handed over to their parents,” explained the official.

