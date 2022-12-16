Missing schoolgirl found dead in tank; high tension at Dammaiguda 

December 16, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The missing of 10-year-old girl Indu, a fourth-standard student at the Dammaiguda Government School in Jawahar Nagar police limits on Thursday, ended in tragedy with the police retrieving her body from a nearby tank on Friday.

She was alone when last seen on a CCTV capture near Dammaiguda junction around Thursday forenoon.

According to Jawahar Nagar police, it has received a complaint from her parents and a missing persons case was booked. Searches by parents and relatives did not yield any results, and the police too were not left with much evidence as only one CCTV unit showed the girl walking alone.

As per reports, her father had dropped her at the school on Thursday, and moments later she reportedly left her lunch box and schoolbag, told her classmates and went to the park side.

On Friday, after the police pressed the services of a CLUES team and a dog squad, suspicion that the girl might have gone towards the Ambedkar tank arose. Later, the girl’s body was retrieved with the help of expert swimmers.

High tension at Dammaiguda

Protests and demonstrations rocked the Dammaiguda junction on Friday as parents and relatives of Indu alleged delay in police action in finding the girl. Alleging that their child was kidnapped, they sat in protest with her body and demanded the post-mortem report. Some of the angry protesters also vandalised a police vehicle.

Tense situation continued for over an hour and traffic was affected on either side of the route.

According to the post-mortem report, that was made available to the family later, the girl did not show external injuries on the body. And the cause of death was accumulation of water in the lungs from the drowning.

Jawahar Nagar police has launched an investigation.