Missing children’s bodies fished in Neela village in Nizamabad district

Bodies of three children - Sidhharth, Deepak and Mukheed - aged between seven and eight years who went missing while playing with motorcycle tyres on Sunday evening were fished out from a trench filled with water at Neela village in Renjal mandal this morning.
Play turns fatal
Residents of SC Colony, the boys drowned in the water body while trying to catch hold of the plaything when it slipped into it the trench. One after another the three drowned. Their bodies were fished out with the help of expert swimmers and fishermen.
A pall of gloom descended on the village after the confirmation of the trio’s tragic death. The government primary school where they were studying in declared a holiday today.
Sub Inspector of police R. Shankar said the bodies would be handed over to the parents after the post mortem examination at Area Hospital, Bodhan.
