Missing case of woman in Kothagudem turns out to be murder

Published - November 14, 2024 12:58 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The missing case of 32-year-old T. Swathi, of Thoggudem in Manuguru mandal, reported in Chunchupalli police station on November 9, 2024 turned out to be a gruesome murder by her alleged paramour, with the police exhuming her body from the latter’s cotton field at Machinenipeta thanda in Julurupadu mandal on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

The police on Wednesday arrested the accused identified as 26-year-old B. Bhadram of Machinenipeta on charges of killing Swathi and burying her body in the cotton field on November 9. His mother was also arrested for allegedly helping him in burying the body in a bid to erase evidence of the ghastly murder, police said.

Police said Bhadram, who is married, allegedly had an extramarital relationship with the victim. He had frequent quarrels with Swathi ever since she was allegedly involved in a case of assault on his wife a few months ago. Some financial issues coupled with family feuds strained their relationship further. Bhadram allegedly resorted to the ghastly murder to get rid of Swathi, police added.

