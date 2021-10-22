Missing boy found dead

Hyderabad

22 October 2021 18:47 IST

The body of a seven-year-old boy, who went missing on Thursday, was found in a water pit on his apartment premises at Rajendra Nagar here on Friday.

The victim, Anvesh, a student of Class II, was missing from 1.30 p.m. on Thursday and a boy kidnap case was registered at Rajendra Nagar police station and a search operation was launched.

On Friday morning, Anvesh’s body was found floating in the pit, while his clothes were found outside.

“He might have entered the waters for a swim and drowned,” police said.

The body was recovered and shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.