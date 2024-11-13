 />
Missile Exhibition Centre inaugurated at DRDL

Published - November 13, 2024 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, led by chairman Radha Mohan Singh, inaugurated the newly established Missile Exhibition Centre at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) which showcases significant achievements in missile technology and its strides towards achieving self-reliance in defence capabilities, on Wednesday.

The MEC offers a comprehensive display of various missile systems developed by DRDL and sister laboratories including short-range, medium-range and long-range missile systems, along with cutting-edge developments in precision-guided technologies.

The panel, which has visited DRDL to review the ongoing advancements in defence technologies and assess future research directions in missile development, was briefed by top defence scientists on the latest developments in missile research, including work on hypersonic weapons, missile defence systems and future projects aimed at strengthening the country’s strategic deterrence capabilities.

The chairman and committee members appreciated DRDL’s contributions to national security and the defence sector, particularly the integration of futuristic technologies into military capabilities. Ongoing and upcoming projects were discussed during the interaction where the panel has reiterated the government’s support for continued investment in defence R&D to maintain technological superiority.

Mr. Singh said the government acknowledges and supports DRDL and other defence research entities as their role is critical in strengthening the country’s defence infrastructure. The committee’s visit is part of its ongoing effort to monitor and support the development of India’s defence capabilities through direct engagement with key research and development institutions, said a press release.

