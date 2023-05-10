HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Misinformation threatens democracies, US official tells Urdu journalists

Workshop for Urdu Journalist on ‘Countering Disinformation ’ held at MANUU

May 10, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
David Moyer, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General, Hyderabad, being welcomed by MANUU Vice-Chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan. DIG (Women Safety) B.Sumathi is also seen.

David Moyer, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General, Hyderabad, being welcomed by MANUU Vice-Chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan. DIG (Women Safety) B.Sumathi is also seen. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

It is imperative for citizens to be aware of the misinformation eco-system and counter it through truthful information as misinformation threatens democracies across the world, said Public Affairs Officer at US Consulate General-Hyderabad, David Moyer.

Addressing a training workshop ‘Countering Disinformation for Urdu Journalists’ organised by the department of Mass Communication and Journalism, MANUU, in collaboration with the department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Osmania University, and US Consulate General-Hyderabad, he said there was a need to change the nature of discourse in the media towards positive and factual information on the issues relevant to the public.

MANUU Vice-Chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan urged mediapersons to work towards building trust by strengthening digital media literacy and empowering individuals to identify, critically analyse and counter disinformation. He said Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of Independent India, and Maulvi Muhammad Baqir, who was the first martyr from Indian journalist community, used journalism as a weapon during the freedom struggle.

DIG (Women Safety) B.Sumathi said disinformation should not become a pretext to intimidate and harass critical voices, denigrate opponents or obstruct the legitimate activities of human rights. OU head of Journalism and Mass Communication department Stevenson Kohir outlined various topics of training sessions. A booklet titled ‘Standard Operating Tools’ for Urdu Journalists was also released.

Related Topics

language / Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.