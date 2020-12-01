Miscreants damage aide’s vehicle

HYDERABAD

01 December 2020 00:07 IST

A vehicle of a supporter of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay was damaged by a group of people on Necklace Road on Monday evening. Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P. Viswa Prasad said that an ‘altercation’ between two political groups led to the incident.

“However, no one was injured and a case is being registered,” he said.

Mr. Prasad denied the rumours of attempt on the life of Bandi Sanjay. “Some TV channels are showing incorrect news that there was an attempt on Mr. Sanjay, it is totally false,” he said.

He said that the incident took place around 8.50 pm. “It was an altercation between two political parties on the suspicion that Mr. Sanjay was moving on Necklace Road with cash to distribute,” the officer said.

According to him, the MP came to Necklace road for evening walk and about 8.30 pm, police received information about his movement.

Soon, Ramgopalpet Inspector along with his staff reached the spot and requested him to leave the place as it is an isolated place and not advisable to move in the area, for which Mr. Sanjay agreed after having tiffin at Eat Street Restaurant, Mr. Prasad said. In the meantime, some party workers of TRS reached the spot, but by then Mr. Sanjay had already left the restaurant. “The mob stopped the vehicle of his follower to check it. Police who were at the spot tried to control them. In the melee, some of them broke the windshield of the car,” the Joint CP said.

He said that the car has been moved from the area in order to protect the occupants.