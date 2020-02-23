Miscreants break open ATM, steal ₹ 2.27 lakh near Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY

23 February 2020 16:36 IST

Some unidentified persons broke open an Indicash (of the TATA group) ATM and looted ₹ 2.27 lakh at Rudraram village, Patancheru mandal, on Sunday.

According to the police, this particular ATM centre has two machines. Cash was stolen from one of them by the unknown offenders.

A case has been registered under 457,380 IPC by the Patancheru police registered and are investigating.

