Telangana

Miscreants break open ATM, steal ₹ 2.27 lakh near Sangareddy

Some unidentified persons broke open an Indicash (of the TATA group) ATM and looted ₹ 2.27 lakh at Rudraram village, Patancheru mandal, on Sunday.

According to the police, this particular ATM centre has two machines. Cash was stolen from one of them by the unknown offenders.

A case has been registered under 457,380 IPC by the Patancheru police registered and are investigating.

Feb 23, 2020

