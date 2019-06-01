Misappropriation of funds by TMREIS school principal

A vigilance report of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society suggests glaring lapses in book keeping, questionable payments to staff and vendors, delays in payment, and siphoning off funds.

The TMREIS’ Vigilance Wing sung into action after it received a complaint alleging misappropriation of funds. Recently another complaint alleged misappropriation to the tune of ₹ 29 lakh. The role of a member of staff posted at the school in Barkas is also under the scanner.

The vigilance report and TMREIS Secretary B. Shafiullah identified Iqbal Mohiuddin, posted as Principal of the TMREIS school and junior college in Warangal and later at Barkas, as responsible for the irregularities.

While the full extent of irregularities is yet to be ascertained, the report, which was submitted to Mr. Shafiullah in February, pointed out glaring inconsistencies amounting to over ₹ 80,000 in payment methods to vendors for laundry and groceries during Mr. Mohiuddin’s tenure at Barkas. It stated that based on credible information, vigilance officials took statements of vendors. For instance, vendors received only 50% of their bills.

Fake vouchers

Other lapses noted were fake payment vouchers and inconsistent signatures of payment recipients, and withdrawal of funds meant for payments to vendors and staff. The report noted that funds for staff payment reportedly credited to the Principal’s account on January 2, 2019 too were not disbursed.

Sources said that vigilance officers questioned Mr. Mohiuddin, but his answers were said to be inconsistent.

While vigilance officers were investigating accounts of TMREIS Junior College in Warangal during Mr. Mohiuddin’s tenure, the inquiry report recorded that vendors were not paid their dues for FY 2017-18 to the tune of ₹ 13,24,054.

They also attached a copy of a letter from the Telangana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (TDDCF) to the Joint Collector, Warangal stating bills since March 2017 to April 2018 amount to ₹ 3,58,891 remained unpaid.

Questionable practices

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. There are some other questionable practices involving others at TMREIS,” an official familiar with TMREIS functioning claimed.

When contacted TMREIS Secretary B. Shafiullah said: “We are conducting further investigation. Apart from vigilance, we have asked our Finance Officer to investigate. We will also inquire into what happened in the TDDCF case. But we are going to issue a charge-sheet. Our vigilance team is on the job.”

Mr. Mohiuddin did not answer calls or respond to text messages.