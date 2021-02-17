Miraculous escape for 100 passengers and students

As many as 100 persons, including students, had a miraculous escape on Wednesday when the RTC bus they were travelling in came into contact with a live wire. The incident took place at Munipally mandal headquarters. Three persons including a student were injured and they were shifted to hospital
According to sources, the RTC bus started at Makta Kyasaram in Munipally mandal and arrived at Sadashivapet touching 12 villages. As this was the only bus available for many, some students and passengers sat on the top. After the bus reached Munipally those who sat on the top got down, with about 100 passengers inside.
At this point, when the driver tried to reverse the bus, it came into contact with a 11 kv live wire resulting in the accident. The injured were identified as Narasimha Goud, Geeta and Jagan who were at the door trying to climb the bus. A person from the electrical department present there immediately shut down the transformer averting a major accident.
The condition of the injured was stated to be out of danger. While Geeta is being treated at KIMS, Narasimha Goud is being treated at Gandhi Hospital and Jagan at government hospital in Sangareddy.
The bus was coming to Sadashivapet when the accident took place. The bus was heavily crowded as it was running during college and office timings.
Police registered a case and are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath