Minors in love end life in Telangana

July 12, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Two minors, who were reportedly in a relationship for the past few years allegedly ended their life by hanging at Dubbak in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to sources, a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old-girl studying Intermediate were in relationship for the past few years. Worried that their parents might separate them, the minors reportedly decided to end their lives. Both were found hanging in the house of the boy.

The bodies were shifted to government hospital for post-mortem. The Dubbak police registered a case and are investigating.

(There is always someone to listen at: +040 66202000/2001 or 8142020033/44 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)

