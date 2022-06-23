Minors in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills rape case denied bail

Staff Reporter June 23, 2022 06:19 IST

The Juvenile Justice Board in Hyderabad district on Wednesday rejected bail pleas of four minors accused in the gangrape of 17-year-old girl in Jubilee Hills on May 28. The JJB rejected the pleas of children in conflict with law – accused one, two, three and five – following an inquiry on Tuesday. The police made the argument that the case was a grave one, the four accused were children from influential families, and their release on bail would affect the investigation process. It added that there was a risk that the accused minors, if let out on bail, would influence the victims and witnesses, and defeat the ends of justice. Meanwhile, a bail application filed by another minor – accused four – is scheduled for hearing on Thursday. The Jubilee Hills minor girl’s gangrape, according to police, involved five accused persons, of which four persons are minors. Another minor boy, the sixth accused, was only involved in the sexual assault but not penetrative, while going in the red Mercedes sedan, the police said.



