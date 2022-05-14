Minority reservations will be abolished in the BJP rule: Amit Shah

‘KCR’s govt. is most corrupt and hopeless I have seen in 50 years of public life’

Hindutva card was in full display and Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not hesitate to indicate that it would be the main poll plank of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana for the next elections even as there would be no let-up in personal attacks on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao over corruption and family rule.

Mr. Amit Shah did not hide the party’s intention to polarise the voters announcing the abolition of minority reservations if the BJP comes to power and tried to ridicule the TRS government saying that it was being run by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. “Shouldn’t the ‘Naya Nizam’ be defeated,” he repeatedly asked people. “Minority reservations have to go as they were hurting the BC, SC and ST reservations.”

Addressing a massive meeting on the outskirts of the city marking the completion of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on Saturday, Mr. Shah, in a way, challenged KCR to call for early polls if he really meant to. “We are ready if you announce the elections tomorrow itself,” he said amidst loud cheers further saying ‘the defeat of TRS is written on the wall’ and the youngsters are waiting to oust it.

Further indicating the party’s clear intentions of raking up sentiments, Mr. Shah said that Hyderabad Liberation Day would be celebrated officially once the BJP comes to power. He asked the people whether KCR had promised the same during the agitation days and as the crowd responded, he said KCR has shunned the idea with the fear of antagonising the AIMIM. He said BJP believed that the Liberation Day was a historic day for not just Telangana but the entire country.

“TRS government’s steering is in the hands of Owaisi,” he said relating his comments to the TRS party’s Car symbol. He also alleged that KCR was not functioning from the Secretariat on the advice of an occultist lest he lose power. “Don’t worry the youngsters are ready to throw you out irrespective of your superstitious beliefs,” he said.

Mr. Shah chose some harsh words to target KCR saying he has not seen such a ‘corrupt and hopeless’ government in his 50 years of public service. Despite the Centre giving nod to several projects in Mahabubnagar, the TRS government has not taken interest as KCR knew that his favourite contractors would not get the work, he said.