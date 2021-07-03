Revanth urges minorities to reconnect with the Congress

Hyderabad

03 July 2021 21:02 IST

TRS was sailing with BJP at national-level, says new TPCC president

New president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and MP A. Revanth Reddy has appealed to the minorities to reconnect with the Congress party to defeat communal forces at the national-level.

Addressing a meeting with the minorities’ leaders at the residence of former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, he said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had garnered the minorities votes but was sailing with the BJP at the national-level supporting it on all the issues.

He said that the Congress party never appeased any particular community and it only ensured social justice by giving equal opportunities to all the communities without any discrimination. The meeting was held to discuss arrangements for his swearing in ceremony on July 7.

Mr. Reddy termed the Chief Minister as an agent of Prime Minister Modi and reminded that KCR had supported the BJP in all its ‘anti-minorities’ moves. He said TRS MPs did not oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act or National Register of Citizenship and despite repeated demands by the Congress party TRS government did not pass a resolution in the Assembly opposing CAA and NRC.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has rightly described TRS as B-Team of BJP and both were enacting the drama of political rivalry. He reminded that the Congress party fulfilled the promise of giving 5% Muslim reservation in just 58 days after coming to power in 2004 while even after 7 years KCR has forgotten his promise of 12% reservation in jobs and education to Muslims.

Mr. Shabbir Ali appealed to the party workers to expose the hype created by the TRS government over the welfare of minorities. The meeting was attended by all senior minority leaders of the Congress party.