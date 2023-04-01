Minorities, OBCs and Dalits of Congress question Rahul disqualification for exposing Adani

April 01, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - hyderabad

Telangana Congress leaders on Saturday accused the BJP Government of targeting Rahul Gandhi to stop him from exposing corruption of the Modi Government.

As part of the nationwide ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ launched by the Congress against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member, the frontal organisations of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) held a protest at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Bhavan premises.

TPCC Minorities Department chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, OBC Cell chairman Nuthi Srikanth, SC Cell chairman Preetam and ST Cell chairman Jagan Naik and other leaders participated in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Minorities Department Chairman Abdullah Sohail asserted that the BJP government had been shielding economic offenders like Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Mehul Choksi. However, he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was uncomfortable when Rahul Gandhi began revealing the culprits and their links to the ruling party.

Mr. Abdullah Sohail stated that the Modi government crossed a line when it issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi, demanding he vacate his official residence within 24 hours of his disqualification. “Despite having had three Prime Ministers from their family, today, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi do not own a home. By targeting Rahul Gandhi, the BJP is trying to conceal its alleged cronyism and corruption,” he charged.

OBC Department Chairman Nuthi Srikanth argued that it was absurd for the BJP to associate Rahul Gandhi’s speech issue with the OBCs. “Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi do not belong to BC communities. Moreover, the BJP government, which is avoiding conducting a caste census, is now interested in OBCs. They are attempting to hide their illicit activities and corrupt allies behind the impoverished OBCs,” he said.

SC Cell Chairman Preetam declared that the Congress would continue its protests until a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was formed to investigate the Adani-related issues.