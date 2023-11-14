HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minorities in Telangana get benefits of up to ₹6,000 crore a year: Owaisi

The Hyderabad MP slams Congress’ ₹4,000 cr. promise, asserts that he would get the budget for Minorities Welfare increased to ₹ 10,000 crore

November 14, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday claimed that each year minorities have been given benefits to the tune of up to ₹6,000 crore in Telangana, and criticised the Congress party’s promise of a minorities’ welfare budget of ₹4,000 crore.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president was addressing a public meeting in Vikarabad where he listed the spending on minorities in that district. “Each year, if you see, Maamu [Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao] is spending at least ₹ 5,000 crore to ₹ 6,000 crore. Add Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Beema, Arogyasree, and KCR kits. And then Congress speaks of [an annual budget of] ₹4,000 crore,” Mr Owaisi said, adding that after the elections, his party would meet the Chief Minister and seek an increase of up to ₹ 10,000 crore. “Inshallah, we will get this done.”

Mr Owaisi demanded that the government increase the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society junior colleges from around 200 to 300. He also sought 500 Urdu medium schools.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian addressed criticism of the AIMIM for not fielding a candidate from Goshamahal Assembly constituency and alleged that it was the Congress that split the vote there. He pointed out that while the Bharatiya Janata Party got over 61,000 votes, the TRS secured about 44,000 votes and the Congress got 26,288 votes. “You are splitting votes and blaming me?” he said.

Mr Owaisi continued his attacks on Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy of having his roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Referring to Mr Reddy as “RSS Anna”, Mr Owaisi said that he saw him work for G. Kishan Reddy in the past.

“Gandhi Bhavan is being controlled by Mohan Bhagwat. Congress palm is in the RSS hands. He is speaking about Asaduddin Owaisi’s sherwani. I want to remind you that Hitler killed 60 lakh Jews, an act which we condemn. He sent them to gas chambers. They did not kill them at one go. Hitler attacked their clothes first. He used to comment on their clothes. Then came the kristallnacht moment. This man [Revanth Reddy] is repeating Hitler’s methods,” Mr Owaisi alleged, adding that the synonym of sherwani is pareshani (trouble).

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.