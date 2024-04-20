Minorities being misled on CAA, says BJP leader Rajnath Singh

April 20, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Defence and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh, on Friday, asserted that the Opposition parties are feeding “wrong information” to the minorities about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stated that the Act is not meant for taking away citizenship from anyone but to give citizenship status to refugees.

Addressing a public meeting in Secunderabad in support of his Cabinet colleague and Telangana party president G. Kishan Reddy before he filed his nomination papers on Friday, Mr. Singh pointed out that the party had promised to bring in a ‘Uniform Civil Code’ in the country if elected for the next term. He questioned why it cannot be implemented when even ‘progressive’ Islamic nations have it.

“We are accused of religious discrimination. But, the fact is Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest civilian honours by West Asian countries. Our government matches its words with actions. Whatever we have promised in the manifesto, we have delivered. Under Mr. Modi’s leadership we have emerged as one of the strong nations with the fastest growing economy in the world,” he claimed.

The Minister stated that successive Congress governments and the previous BRS government were noted for their corruption and looting whereas the BJP governments led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee earlier and now by Mr. Modi had shown how a country can be run minus any scams.

“Many sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana but the BRS government had looted the State. The martyrs’ souls will not forgive the regime. Even the Congress governments earlier were known for their lies and corruption. The Congress has become outdated and been rejected by people across the country,” he maintained.

Mr. Singh praised Mr. Kishan Reddy for his work for the party and in the government stating that even his opponents cannot point a finger at him on any corruption charges. Mr. Kishan Reddy vowed to develop Telangana under Mr. Modi’s leadership and said his party will take up agitations to see that the Congress fulfils the assurances made during the Assembly elections.

“The era of BRS is over. There is no need to vote for the party. We are going to become the alternative to the Congress,” he declared. Senior leaders including Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and Eatala Rajender also spoke.

