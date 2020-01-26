Tremors felt in Amaravati, other regions in A.P., Telangana

Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, mostly in the Amaravati capital region, early on Sunday. However, no casualties were reported.

According to the sources, tremors were reported in Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama areas in Krishna district around 2.37 a.m. There was panic in Guntur district, as tremors were felt in Thullur, Bellamkonda, Tadikonda, Venkatayapalem and other mandals in Amaravati capital region.

A low intensity earthquake was also reported in Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Suryapet, the adjoining districts in Telangana around 2.35 a.m.

Major property loss was not reported as the tremors occurred for a few seconds. With the news spread over the mild intensity earthquake, residents fear that tremors may occur again after some time or in a day or two.

Villagers were seen discussing the tremors after dawn in Jaggaiahpet and in the capital region in Andhra Pradesh.

Below 3-magnitude quake

In Telangana’s Suryapet district, an earthquake with a magnitude of below 3 was reported in Mellacheruvu and Chintalapalem mandals in Huzurnagar constituency at 2.37 a.m. for about 10 seconds.

According to locals and video footage recorded on CCTVs, a loud earthquake-related sound combined with slight shaking of hanging objects was seen.

Residents, panicked by the sound and vibration, rushed out of their buildings.

Assistant Director (Mines & Geology) Surender, speaking to The Hindu, said the recordings were of less-than-three magnitude on the Richter scale, as observed by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), located at Hyderabad.

“The NGRI on January 12 erected seismic meters on the Mandal Parishad Primary School, Dondapadu, and observations are being recorded. There is no danger, and the Institute will be organising awareness sessions for villagers in the mandal this week,” he said.

Mr. Surender added that the source of the earthquake was preliminarily located 10 km below the water surface at the Dr. K. L. Rao Pulichintala Project located in Pulichintala villge on the border of Suryapet and Guntur, the districts of the two Telugu States.