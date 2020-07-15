Minor reshuffle of senior IAS officers

In a minor reshuffle of bureaucrats, the State government has transferred more than a dozen senior IAS officials late on Wednesday evening.

Prominent among the transfers is senior IAS officer A. Santi Kumari, presently the secretary of Health and Family Welfare department and who was associated with the Chief Minister’s Office in the past. Ms. Kumari has been posted as special Chief Secretary to the government in the Forest department relieving Rajat Kumar from the full additional charge. Mr. Kumar. Principal secretary of the Irrigation department, will however continue to hold full additional charge of Environment, Science and Technology departments till further orders.

Interestingly, Ms. Santi Kumari’s transfer comes in the light of the ever increasing number of COVID cases in the State with GHMC area reporting the maximum number of cases. Ms. Kumari will be replaced by Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, officer on special duty in the Telangana Bhavan.

Another major change in the administration is that of transfer of senior bureaucrat Adhar Sinha who haS been posted as Director General, Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI), relieving Mr. Rajat Kumar, from the full additional charge of the post. According to the orders, senior bureaucrat Vakati Karuna has been posted as commissioner of Public Health and Family Welfare in place of Yogita Rana who has been posted as Commissioner of SCD relieving Rahul Bojja. Senior officer T. Vijaya Kumar has been posted as special secretary to the government in the same department.

While K.S. Sreenivasa Raju has been posted as secretary of Tourism relieving Mr. M. Raghunandan Rao who was holding the full additional charge, E. Sridhar had been posted as special secretary to the government in the Tribal Welfare department.